AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF (PR1S) AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2020 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF DEALING DATE: 30/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.342036 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 125910 CODE: PR1S ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 43896 EQS News ID: 965231 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2020 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)