

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, but said it wasn't recommending measures that unnecessarily interfere with international trade or travel.



Spot gold rose 0.45 percent to $1,580.74 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,580.10.



The death toll in China from the new coronavirus rose to 213 today, as more countries announced plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, ground zero of the deadly virus.



The United States issued a Level 4 warning, its highest, urging Americans to avoid travel to China as a wave of panic and infections increase.



On the data front, surveys out of China showed signs of stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.



Official data showed the manufacturing sector in China fell into stagnation in January - posting a manufacturing PMI score of 50.0, down from 50.2 in December.



The non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 54.1, beating forecasts for 53.0 and up from 53.5 in the previous month. Results of a private manufacturing PMI survey by Markit/Caixin will be released on Monday.



Elsewhere, the British pound held firm after jumping on Thursday as the Bank of England confounded market expectations by not cutting interest rates.



After three and a half years of political turmoil, Britain officially ends its 40-year membership of the European Union at 11 pm today.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX