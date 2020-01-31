YouGov's H1 trading update confirms that the group is on track to meet management expectations for the year and our forecasts are unchanged. Data Products remains the driving force behind the overall progress, with the US and the UK markets highlighted, despite these markets being the longer-established in the group. Management's five-year plan to FY23 targets doubling both revenue and adjusted operating profit margin, as well as achieving a 30% CAGR in EPS (25% EPS CAGR in the earlier plan). In this context, the valuation premium to slower-growing peers looks well underpinned.

