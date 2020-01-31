Technavio has been monitoring the global automatic doors market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automatic doors market 2020-2024

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automatic Doors Market Analysis Report by Product (Sliding doors, Swing doors, Folding doors, Revolving doors, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in infrastructure projects in emerging countries. In addition, the rising demand for automatic doors from airports is anticipated to boost the growth of the automatic doors market.

Governments in emerging economies such as China and India are undertaking various initiatives to improve the infrastructure in their cities. This has increased investments in the development of smart cities. This, in turn, has led to an increase in the demand for automatic doors that add aesthetic appeal to the overall infrastructure project. Over recent years, the adoption of automatic doors has gained traction in public buildings such as hospitals, shopping malls, and office spaces. With the growing emphasis on disability access and inclusion plans, the demand for automatic doors will increase further during the forecast period.

Major Five Automatic Doors Market Companies:

ASSA ABLOY AB

ASSA ABLOY AB operates its business through segments such as Mechanical locks, lock systems, and fittings; Electromechanical and electronic locks; Security doors and hardware; and Entrance automation. The company offers a wide range of automatic doors including sliding doors, swing doors and revolving doors.

agta record Ltd.

agta record Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Europe and ROW and North America. The company offers a wide range of automatic doors including sliding doors, swing doors, and revolving doors.

Auto Ingress Pty Ltd.

Auto Ingress Pty Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Products and Services. The company offers a wide range of automatic doors such as sliding doors, swing doors, revolving and curved doors, cavity and safety slim doors, and gate openers.

Deutschtec GmbH

Deutschtec GmbH operates its business through segments such as Products and Solutions. The company offers a wide range of automatic doors such as standard sliding doors, revolving doors, telescopic doors, swing doors, curved doors, hygiene doors breakout doors, and fire-resistant doors.

dormakaba Holding AG

dormakaba Holding AG operates its business through segments such as Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, Key Wall Solutions, and Other. The company offers a wide range of automatic doors including sliding doors, swing doors, revolving doors, security revolving doors, speed gates, and turnstiles.

Technavio has segmented the automatic doors market based on the product and region.

Automatic Doors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Sliding doors

Swing doors

Folding doors

Revolving doors

Others

Automatic Doors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

