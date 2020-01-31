

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) said the Committee, CHMP, of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of givosiran, an RNAi therapeutic in the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older.



Givosiran is an investigational, subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic targeting aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 in development for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria. The company noted that the positive CHMP opinion follows the recent approval of GIVLAARI by the FDA in November 2019.



If approved by the European Commission, givosiran will be commercialized under the brand, GIVLAARI.



