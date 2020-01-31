

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.56 billion, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.72 billion, or $2.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $9.50 billion from $9.73 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $2.06 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q4): $9.50 Bln vs. $9.73 Bln last year.



