Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Frankfurt
31.01.20
09:05 Uhr
161,00 Euro
+1,96
+1,23 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,56
159,56
13:41
158,50
159,56
13:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC161,00+1,23 %