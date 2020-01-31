Bosnia and Herzegovina's second-largest utility, Elektroprivreda Republike Srpske (ERS), is planning the $75.7 million project. The region's first solar park will be built near Trebinje, in Republika Srpska.Bosnian state-owned power utility Elektroprivreda Republike Srpske (ERS) plans to build a 100 MW solar plant in Republika Srpska, which is one of the two administrative entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to the company's provisional procurement plan for 2020, the BAM 134.4 million ($75.7 million) PV project will likely be tendered this year, along with two more large-scale power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...