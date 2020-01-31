uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in February

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Jan. 31, 2020(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in February:
- 13th Annual Congress of the European Association for Hemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), February 5 - 7, The Hague, the Netherlands.
• uniQure will deliver 7 presentations on the development of its gene therapy candidates etranacogene dezaparvovec for hemophilia B, AMT-180 for hemophilia A, and its technology platform.
• Further details on the company's presentations will follow closer to conference.
- 16th Annual WORLD Symposium, February 10 - 13, Orlando, FL.
• Ying Poi Liu, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure, will present on the development of an AAV5-based gene therapy for Fabry disease, on Tuesday, February 11, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET.
- CHDI 15th Annual Huntington's Therapeutics Conference, February 22 - 25, Palm Springs, CA.
• uniQure will deliver 5 presentations on the development of AMT-130, the company's AAV-gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
• Further details on the company's presentations will follow closer to the conference.
- 64th Annual Meeting of the Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis Research - GTH 2020, February 18 - 21, Bremen, Germany.
• Professor Wolfgang Miesbach, M.D., Ph.D., of the University Hospital Frankfurt in Germany, will present 12-month follow-up data on the company's gene therapy candidate etranacogene dezaparvovec in hemophilia B, as well as four-year follow-up data on AMT-060, also in patients with hemophilia B.
- 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, February 25 - 27, New York City.
• Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, will participate in a fireside chat with research analyst Joseph Schwarz, on Tuesday, February 25, from 2:30 - 2:55 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
• Members of uniQure's management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, February 25.
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com
uniQure Contacts:
|FOR INVESTORS:
|FOR MEDIA:
|Maria E. Cantor
|Eva M. Mulder
|Tom Malone
|Direct: 339-970-7536
|Direct: +31 20 240 6103
|Direct: 339-970-7558
UNIQURE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de