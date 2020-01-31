uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in February

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Jan. 31, 2020(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in February:



13 th Annual Congress of the European Association for Hemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), February 5 - 7, The Hague, the Netherlands.



• uniQure will deliver 7 presentations on the development of its gene therapy candidates etranacogene dezaparvovec for hemophilia B, AMT-180 for hemophilia A, and its technology platform.

• Further details on the company's presentations will follow closer to conference.





• Ying Poi Liu, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure, will present on the development of an AAV5-based gene therapy for Fabry disease, on Tuesday, February 11, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET.



• uniQure will deliver 5 presentations on the development of AMT-130, the company's AAV-gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

• Further details on the company's presentations will follow closer to the conference.



• Professor Wolfgang Miesbach, M.D., Ph.D., of the University Hospital Frankfurt in Germany, will present 12-month follow-up data on the company's gene therapy candidate etranacogene dezaparvovec in hemophilia B, as well as four-year follow-up data on AMT-060, also in patients with hemophilia B.





• Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, will participate in a fireside chat with research analyst Joseph Schwarz, on Tuesday, February 25, from 2:30 - 2:55 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

• Members of uniQure's management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, February 25.

