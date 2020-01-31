

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $144.4 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $142.8 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.14 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



