

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales rose for the fourth month in a row in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.5 percent increase in November.



Sales of non-food sector rose 1.6 percent annually in December, while sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in December, reversing a 0.3 percent in the prior month. This was the lowest outcome in four months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX