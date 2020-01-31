The global e-learning market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 13% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Gamification is increasingly becoming popular in the e-learning market as it helps educational institutes track the progress of students and improve their interaction with educators and other students. In the corporate segment, companies are actively investing to gamify training programs to improve employee motivation and engagement levels. For instance, Levis Strauss Co. created a "learning passport" to drive the adoption of LinkedIn learning among its employees. Such applications incentivize and reward customer loyalty, thereby increasing learner engagement in training programs. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the global e-learning market.

As per Technavio, the increase in the adoption of microlearning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global e-Learning Market: Increase in the Adoption of Microlearning

In microlearning, topics are split into smaller pieces that consist of videos, audios, texts, and infographics. This allows users to learn specific information at short intervals of time and helps in closing individual learning gaps. Moreover, microlearning improves learner engagement through numerous quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery. Owing to many such benefits, educational institutions and corporates are increasingly adopting microlearning in their training programs. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global e-learning market during the forecast period.

"Increase in cloud computing solutions for the academic sector and the rise of Industry 4.0 will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global e-Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global e-learning marketby end-users (higher education, corporate, and K-12) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the e-learning market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in digital literacy and growing awareness about the advantages of using smart devices in modern classrooms.

