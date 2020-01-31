At the request of Oncology Venture A/S, Oncology Venture A/S's equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 4, 2020. Security name: Oncology Venture TO 2 ------------------------------------- Short name: OV TO 2 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: DK0061153657 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 189141 ------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 6,00 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Oncology Venture A/S ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: 1 April 2020 - 15 April 2020 1 September 2020 - 15 September 2020 1 February 2021 - 15 February 2021 1 May 2021 - 15 May 2021 1 September 2021 - 15 September 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 13 September 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.