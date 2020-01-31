Developing a Robust Compliance Strategy Key to Market Access Post Brexit, Says TSG Consulting

KNARESBOROUGH, England, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TSG Consulting, a leading regulatory and scientific consulting organization, says it is now more important than ever to develop a robust compliance strategy that considers all Brexit scenarios to ensure market access post transition.

"Whilst the signing of the Withdrawal Agreement has given industry more certainty for the next 11 months, it is not a time to be complacent," says Daryl Thomas, MD for TSG Consulting in Europe. Recent comments made by UK Chancellor Sajid Javid that "there will not be alignment" means that it is now more important than ever to prepare for regulatory divergence. "Companies that are on the front foot on January 1, 2021 will be those that have considered all the different scenarios and developed robust compliance strategies, putting plans in place for regulatory divergence," he continues. In the case of EU REACH this could include appointing an Only Representative or establishing an EU legal entity as laid out in the rules. In the case of biocides, it could be setting up an EU legal entity and transferring approvals across in order to maintain EU market access.

"Over the past year TSG Consulting has seen an uptake in the number of clients in the chemical, biocide and plant protection sectors coming to us for strategic guidance surrounding Brexit," Thomas adds. "They often need help interpreting the guidance provided by the regulatory authorities and understanding how it applies to their existing and planned product portfolios. We can help give them clarity and put robust compliance strategies in place in order to ensure continued access to the UK and EU markets whatever the Brexit outcome."

To keep abreast of developments as they occur, individuals can sign up to receive email updates via TSG Consulting's Brexit Hub. In addition to providing timely updates on Brexit-related changes to crop protection, biocide and chemical regulations, the Hub also provides access to webinars and other thought leadership content.

More information on TSG Consulting's Compliance Strategy Development service can be found here:

TSG Consulting is an international company with offices in the UK, three EU member states, and North America. This international structure, combined with a 30-year history serving the chemicals, biocides and crop protection sectors, enables TSG to serve clients' best interests in any Brexit scenario, including future trade deals with North America and the rest of the world.

