The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (Volvo) published on January 30, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Volvo has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 8, 2020, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.50 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Volvo (VOLVB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=754418