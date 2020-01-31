State-owned Energy Efficiency Services and New Delhi-based Bharat Heavy Electricals have agreed to set up public charging stations for electric vehicles on highways across India.From pv magazine India Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL), an energy service provider owned by the Indian government, will collaborate with engineering group Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) to build electric-vehicle charging stations throughout India. Under the terms of their agreement, BHEL will provide complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions, from concept to the commissioning of EV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...