Elixxer Ltd. Announces Change of Auditor

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Elixxer") (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELIXF) announces that it has changed its auditor from Ernst & Young LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Baker Tilly WM LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned at the request of the Corporation effective as of January 27, 2020, and the Board of Directors of the Corporation appointed the Successor Auditor as the Corporation's auditor, effective as of January 27, 2020, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Corporation's shareholders.



There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the two most recently completed financial years and any period subsequent to the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor. In accordance with Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations (the "Regulation"), the Corporation has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR, together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor each confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice. There were no reportable events (as defined in the Regulation) between the Former Auditor and the Corporation.

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer Ltd. is a leading cannabis investment firm with a focus on the legal global cannabis market. Through its growing portfolio of investment companies, ELXR is building a transversal integrated organization of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. Elixxer Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF).

