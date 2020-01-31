Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic to Interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday, January 31, 2020

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products, at flexible commercial scales, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Emalfarb, has confirmed an interview with Bloomberg TV for the following program:

BLOOMBERG-TV (National)

"Bloomberg Technology"

Live Segment Airs: 5-6pm ET / 2-3pm PST, Friday, January 31, 2020

Host: Emily Chang

About Emily Chang

Mark Zuckerberg. Jack Ma. Bob Iger. Aaron Sorkin. Susan Wojcicki. Emily Chang, the San Francisco-based anchor and executive producer of "Bloomberg Technology," has interviewed them all - and many more. Emily Chang is the San Francisco-based anchor and executive producer of "Bloomberg Technology," Bloomberg Television's weekday technology program airing at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT from the network's San Francisco studio. Chang reports on global technology and media companies and the startups that may become them. She regularly speaks to top tech executives, investors and entrepreneurs, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Alibaba Founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma. Currently, she sits on the board of BUILD, a national non-profit organization that uses entrepreneurship to excite and propel disengaged, low-income students through high school to college success. Before joining Bloomberg in 2010, Chang served as an international correspondent for CNN in Beijing. There, she filed reports for MSNBC and won five regional Emmy Awards. She started her career as a news producer at NBC in New York. Born and raised in Kailua, Hawaii, Chang graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Myceliophthora thermophila, named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs (such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens), monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Additionally, and more recently, Dyadic is also beginning to explore the use of its C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of Adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV), certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers and, hopefully, improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at http://www.dyadic.com

