1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Holdings Signs LOI to Acquire Multi-State Retail Hydroponic Supply Operation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCPINK:EFSH), a unique publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a multi-state retail hydroponic supply operation and has formed a new wholly-owned subsidiary, 1847 Hydroponic, Inc., in preparation of completing the transaction.

"This acquisition will give 1847 the ability to participate in the high-growth hemp and cannabis market without touching the plant or incurring the burdensome regulatory requirements and challenges of traditional cannabis operations focused on cultivation and end-product sales," stated Ellery W. Roberts, founder and chief executive officer of 1847. "With our team's extensive experience in high-growth retail operations, we're confident we can rapidly scale this business moving forward."

The technical and practical know-how required to successfully support indoor / outdoor and hydroponic growing as well as the equipment needed requires highly knowledgeable, experienced, and personable staff. Growing at scale also requires large bulky items and liquids that are not typically purchased online because shipping and delivery is complex for such items. Examples include customized greenhouses, irrigation systems, water holding tanks, and large quantities of liquid nutrients and fertilizers. Additionally, big box stores generally carry only a small amount of basic hydroponic equipment which does not meet the needs of most growers, particularly large-scale growers. This fact has allowed the Companies to build a large and loyal customer base comprised primarily of professional growers.

The hydroponics systems market is projected to grow at CAGR of 12.1% over the next six years, from $8.1 billion in 2019 to $16 billion in 2025, according to analysts at MarketsandMarkets Research.

