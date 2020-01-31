New Date for Call to Accommodate Disclosure of Positive Developments Prior to Call

Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2020) - BANGI, Inc. (OTC: BNGI), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, announced today that it has rescheduled today's shareholder conference call for Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. The Company determined that a one-week delay in hosting its shareholder call will prove to be much more informative and meaningful for its investors as it expects it to follow an expected announcement of a significant, material corporate development that will now be able to be discussed during next week's call. As last time, a dial-in number and/or webcast link will be provided prior to the call in the form of a press release.

About BANGI, Inc. [OTC: BNGI]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com.

