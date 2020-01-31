

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $641 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $607 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $3.47 billion from $3.58 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $641 Mln. vs. $607 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.99 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q4): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.



