Sectra Ranked #1 by Customers in US and Canada-wins New Awards

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has won the prestigious customer satisfaction award 'Best in KLAS' for the seventh consecutive year in the US. Sectra has swept both segments (Large - 300K+ Studies and Small - <300K Studies). For the first time, the company was also ranked as number one in Canada and was awarded 'Best in KLAS' Global PACS (Canada). The awards are given by the healthcare IT data and insights company KLAS Research

"When our customers improve their quality of healthcare and become more efficient by using our solution, we have succeeded," says Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra. "Happy users are the ultimate proof of customer satisfaction and it's an honor to be acknowledged for it."

The first Sectra PACS was installed in 1993 and today, the company is approaching 2,000 installations worldwide. Sectra PACS is an integral part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution comprising VNA and spanning image-intense departments such as radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology, and orthopedics.

"Sectra listens. They frequently touch base. Their product is probably the best that we have seen. Our users are highly satisfied. And Sectra is very easy to work with," says a US Director, October 2019.

"Sectra's service is fantastic. They are proactive. Their communication is excellent. The system is extremely user friendly. The interface is very easy to use and is very intuitive. Very little training is needed for new users," says a Canadian Manager, October 2019.

Meet Sectra at HIMSS20 and ECR 2020

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, including Sectra PACS and Sectra VNA, will be showcased in March at HIMSS (booth #6248) and at ECR (booth D11).

About 'Best in KLAS'

2020 Best in KLAS-a recognition of outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. To view the full 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, visit https://klasresearch.com/report/best-in-klas-2020-software-services/1629

About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

With 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46(0)708-23-56-10

