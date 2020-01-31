

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors are evaluating how the Corona Virus Outbreak could impact the Chinese and other economy. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency.



Personal Income and outlays for December, Employment Cost Index as well as Chicago Purchase Managers Index are the major economic announcements.



Amazon, Amgen, Electronic Arts, and Visa are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of Friday's trading.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading down.



Initial trading on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 139.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 15.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 41.50 points.



The U.S. major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session just off their best levels of the day. The Dow advanced 124.99 points or 0.4 percent to 28,859.44, the Nasdaq rose 23.77 points or 0.3 percent to 9,298.93 and the S&P 500 climbed 10.26 points or 0.3 percent at 3,283.66.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.3 percent, slightly down from 0.5 percent in the prior month. Consumer spending is projected to increase 0.3 percent, while it was 0.4 percent in the previous month.



The Labor Department's Employment Cost Index for the fourth quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.7 percent, unchanged from the prior quarter.



The Institute For Supply Management - Chicago's Purchase Manager's Index for January will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 48.5, slightly down from 48.9 in December.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the Week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1038 and U.S. Rig Count was 794.



The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for December will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month the Farm price was up 4.6 percent.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. The Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.52 percent.



Japanese shares closed higher. The Nikkei average climbed 227.43 points, or 0.99 percent, to 23,205.18, while the broader Topix index closed 0.58 percent higher at 1,684.44.



Australian markets ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 8.80 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,017.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 12.60 points, or 0.18 percent, at 7,121.20.



European shares are trading down. France's CAC 40 is losing 21.50 points or 0.37 percent. Germany's DAX is declining 41.50 points or 0.32 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is sliding 51.29 points or 0.70 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 10.85 points or 0.10 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is lowering by 0.42 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX