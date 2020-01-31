The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) market is poised to grow by USD 124.55 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and diagnostics centers, Research laboratories and Others), by Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among the aging population. In addition, the increase in promotional activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) market.

As per The World Bank Group, in 2018, the older population comprising 65 years and above, represented 8.87% of the global population. The prevalence of both communicable as well as non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease, cancer, and stroke is high among this segment of the population. This is driving the need for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of such diseases. Noncommunicable diseases can be quickly diagnosed with in-vitro diagnosis using ELISA testing. In addition, early detection of diseases is encouraged because it prevents deterioration and helps improve the quality of life of the elderly. This is further increasing the demand for ELISA testing for early detection of disease. Thus, the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among the aging population is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritional, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company provides a variety of instrumentation to meet all levels of ELISA testing through its brand Alere.

Abcam Plc

Abcam Plc offers products through Antibodies and related product business units. The company offers SimpleStep ELISA kits, Human Insulin ELISA Kit, Mouse Leptin ELISA Kit, and Testosterone ELISA Kit.

Avantor Inc.

Avantor Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Materials and consumables, Equipment and instrumentation, and Services and specialty procurement. The company offers diagnostic tools for ELISA through its brand name, BeneSphera.

bioMerieux SA

bioMerieux SA offers products through the following business segments: Clinical Diagnostics and Industrial Microbiology. The company offers VIDAS D-DIMER EXCLUSION II, which is the first D-dimer test cleared by the FDA.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers ELISA Immuno Explorer Kit, 10x ELISA Wash Buffer, Mouse Ovalbumin Specific IgE ELISA Assay Kit, and 11-Deoxycorticosterone Antibody.

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and diagnostics centers

Research laboratories

Others

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

