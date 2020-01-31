Arion Bank hf. covered bond offering on 5 February 2020

Arion Bank will be offering ISK denominated covered bonds series ARION CB 24 and ARION CBI 26 on 5 February 2020.

Investors can choose to settle the covered bonds with cash or with the securities in the list below. The price of the securities will be determined by the mid yield at the close of the market on day of the offering.

ISIN Security IS0000031482 RIKB 21 0805 IS0000020717 RIKB 22 1026 IS0000019321 RIKB 25 0612 IS0000028249 RIKB 28 1115 IS0000020386 RIKB 31 0124 IS0000020014 RIKS 21 0414 IS0000030732 RIKS 26 0216 IS0000020576 RIKS 30 0701

The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 12 February 2020.

The offering will be managed by Arion Bank fixed income sales. All offers shall be submitted by email to midlun@arionbanki.is before 16:00 on 5 February 2020.



