Taconic Biosciences Launches New Immuno-oncology Mouse Model

Immuno-oncology leverages the body's immune system to fight cancer, increasing the ability to target the disease. Animal models used in this therapeutic development include special mice, which model human immune system function. Taconic's immuno-oncology portfolio is built on the CIEA NOG mouse , a severely immunodeficient mouse with diverse applications based on its improved ability to engraft human cells and tissues. B2m-NOG is an important addition to this portfolio because it significantly extends the study window after human peripheral blood mononuclear

"Taconic is in a unique position to impact immuno-oncology research," commented Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial products at Taconic. "Combining the extended study windows possible with B2m-NOG with Taconic's expert consultation from PhD-level field application scientists enables our customers to quickly integrate this new tool into their experimental workflow."

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

