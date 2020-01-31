Anzeige
International Business Machines Corp - Doc re Form 8-K

London, January 31

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's current report on Form 8-K dated January 28, 2020 was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on January 31, 2020. The report is available at http://www.sec.gov/ and http://www.bourse.lu/.

