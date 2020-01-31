

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Democrats' efforts to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate faced a major blow Thursday night as a key Republican lawmaker vowed to vote against the move.



Democrats needed four Republican Senators to vote with them to allow witness testimony, but Sen. Lamar Alexander said he would vote against calling more witnesses.



Avoiding witness testimony could end the trial in favor of the President.



At the end of a lengthy question-and-answer session at the Senate, Alexander, one of the few wavering senators, said although the Democrats proved Trump acted inappropriately, it was not an impeachable offense.



'There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution's high bar for an impeachable offense,' the 79 year old Senator from Tennessee said in a statement.



'I believe that the Constitution provides that the people should make that decision in the presidential election,......not at the pleasure of the United States Congress. Let the people decide,' he added.



Other Republican hold outs - Senators Susan Collins, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski have made it clear that they plan to vote for witnesses.



'Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?', Murkowski said, referring to former National Security Adviser John Bolton who reportedly said Trump told him directly that he was withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine to pressure that government to conduct an investigation against his potential rival in the presidential election, Joe Biden.



Alexander said it was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation, but in his opinion, 'the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year's ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.'



