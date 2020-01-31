Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2020) - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSXV: QRC) (the "Company", "Queen's Road Capital" or "QRC") is pleased to provide an update on the series of transactions announced on September 16, 2019 whereby Lithion Energy Corp. became Queen's Road Capital.

Effective January 30, 2020, the Company has completed its name change to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. and became a Caymans Island registered company with its office located at Suite 2006, 2 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong.

After its previously announced private placement financing is completed, the shares of the Company will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol, QRC. Concurrently with the closing of this financing, QRC will complete its change of business and become a Tier 2 Investment Issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Warren Gilman, as Chairman & Chief Executive, and Alex Granger, as President, will lead the Company going forward from the Hong Kong office. The Board of Directors consists of Mr. Gilman, Mr. Granger and Mr. John Anderson. Mr. Michael Cowin's appointment to the Board of Directors should be completed shortly.

On completion of the change of business, Queen's Road Capital intends to become a leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company will be a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded resource companies. It is intended that the Company will acquire and hold securities for both long-term capital appreciation and short-term gains, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in safe jurisdictions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, visit the Company's website at www.queensrdcapital.com or contact by email info@queensrdcapital.com or phone +1 604 365 6681



Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's growth strategy and the Company's future performance. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, inability to identify or successfully conclude corporate transactions, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; and general market and mining exploration risks. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51986