Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.





Kootenay President and CEO James McDonald recently stated: "We continue to be pleased with drill results from Columba that now indicate significant strike extensions to the F vein and a potential new zone in the B vein south of the old mine workings. Hole CDH-19-35 extends F vein mineralization approximately 225 meters from high grade intercepts in holes CDH-19-11 and 12. High silver grades have now been encountered in the F vein for over 700 meters of strike length and remains open to depth and strike. Additionally, hole CDH-19-38 is also very positive as it intercepted 628 gpt silver over 1.5 meters in the B vein; 650 meters from old mine workings."





For more information, please visit the company's website www.kootenaysilver.com





