Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the launch of its new datasheet series on Merchandise Planning Category Analytics

The dynamic retail landscape, the emergence of new business models, and an increasingly demanding customer base- all challenge retailers to adopt new ways to remain relevant and competitive. The real challenge, however, lies in the fact that retailers are inundated with data and are pressurized to make data-driven decisions to gain a leading edge. We at Quantzig, understand the challenges faced by retailers across segments which is why we've developed a suite of merchandise planning and category analytics solutions by combining the power of technology with advanced analytics.

Quantzig's advanced merchandise planning and category analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering businesses to

Establish an end-to-end merchandise and category management plan

plan Develop accurate pricing strategies to drive profits and business growth

to drive profits and business growth Improve on-shelf availability through accurate forecasting and shelf space optimization

Monitor product launch and gauge its impact on sales using product launch impact analysis

According to a merchandising analytics expert at Quantzig, "Our comprehensive portfolio of merchandising analytics solutions combine the power of advanced technology and data-driven insights to help you make accurate decisions that drive sales and profitability."

Benefits of Quantzig's Merchandise Planning Category Analytics Solutions

1: Custom dashboards and interactive visualizations

We offer customized solutions to enhance the merchandise planning process rather than adopting standardized processes built to suit pre-defined products or applications. Our dashboards also offer multi-dimensional drill-down capabilities that help enhance visibility across processes.

2: Flexible white box merchandise planning and category analytics solutions

Our comprehensive portfolio of merchandising analytics solutions is flexible enough to accommodate the evolution of the solution through dynamic changes in your business processes. Adopting a holistic approach that leverages advanced analytics methodologies and statistics can help you drive growth and profitability across key business segments.

