Variance Marketing: How Samantha McGregor Helps Her Clients Keep Their Customers Happy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / The art of helping businesses keep their customers happy is something that Samantha McGregor, founder of CX by Design and Toronto-based customer experience (CX) and customer success (CS) consultant specializing in MarTech SaaS startups, is intimately familiar with.



Working subtly beneath the surface, the parts and framework that creates a business' customer experience is a very real and tangible thing, with very real and tangible consequences for the success of the business. The customer experience is as far reaching as it is conceptually elusive and includes everything from the customer on-boarding process to the ways that a business chooses to follow up with past clients.

To make sure that businesses, especially startups, get everything right, CX/CS consultants like McGregor bring a strategic approach and an analytical toolkit to the difficult task of keeping people happy. When everything comes together, businesses are left with a thoughtfully-designed customer-centric offering that raises metrics across the board and encourages organic growth by keeping customers raving about the product and consistently coming back for more.

McGregor's background in the CX/CS industry spans many years and includes notable names like Torstar Digital (toronto.com, The Toronto Star, and WagJag), Metroland Media, TouchBistro, and Canopy Labs.

Nonetheless, despite being an active part in many big wins, including winning TouchBistro the Silver Stevie Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year in 2015 and International Customer Service Team of the Year in 2015 and 2016, McGregor felt that she could still do more to bring value to even more startups.

Following the acquisition of a company she worked for in 2018, she decided that the best way to bring that value would be to strike out on her own and take on a consultant role and, thus, CX by Design came to be. Her consultancy, much like she did in the past, focuses primarily on helping small-to-medium B2B MarTech SaaS startups help understand what drives their customers and how they can set up scalable processes and infrastructure that use those drives to keep everyone involved happy and satisfied.

That helping process can and does take many different forms at many different growth stages of a startup. Every startup, from new and small to medium and somewhat established, stands to gain from the intentional working through of their existing customer experience and their future customer success goals. That internal review is, unsurprisingly, made much more effective when an outsider perspective is added alongside a wealth CX/CS experience and specialized know-how-which is exactly where consultants like McGregor fit in.

Despite a long winding path full of doubts, trial and error, and many moments that pushed her outside of her comfort zone, McGregor is still here and still helping startups effectively manage their customer experience and customer success programs. For her, as a woman leader who has struggled to find her voice as the only female executive on senior leadership teams, the satisfaction gained from the example set by her success to aspiring female entrepreneurs is worth the challenges.

Another perk of independence, she says, is the ability to choose clients and projects that she can bring the most value to. This ability to choose also keeps things fresh and engaging day-to-day, a change that helps keep her happy so that she can keep on helping startups bring the same good vibes to their customers.

In some ways, the role of a consultant is unique. Her job, she says, is to set businesses up for success in such a way that, when her work is done, her clients have everything they need to continue their work and be more successful than ever before. That's why, by focusing on providing analytical and strategic input to CEOs and their businesses in a way that demonstrates integrity and transparency, as well as a laser-focus commitment to view each business and its customer experience in a holistic way, she strives to bring joy to both her clients and their customers.

For her, each smile on the face of her clients' customers is worth just as much as the smile on her clients' faces when they see the ROI on a customer experience program done right. Because everyone deserves to be happy, don't they?

