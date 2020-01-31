The "European Animation VFX: Strategies, Trends Opportunities (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European animation industry is growing fast and an increasing number of films produced in Europe have attracted global audiences and are distributed worldwide.
The boom in European animation can be attributed to the world-class animation training schools, funding schemes, government tax incentives, Europe-wide as well as global collaborations through co-productions and availability of world-class talent.
Europe produces about 40 animation films every year. About 15% of European movie admissions go into animation and one-fifth of admissions to animation films in Europe go to European productions. However, the market is dominated by American films who garner about 70% of admissions.
The trend is in favour of local European animation productions as far as TV animation series is concerned. There are over 300 children's channels in the EU as well as specific on-demand services for kids. Moreover, about 65% of animation content on European TV channels is produced locally.
European animation productions targeted at television have achieved global success, however, in the case of movies, it is the major American studios that dominate the market. Film-based content such as video or mobile games is on the upswing giving rise to new partnerships as well as new business and revenue models. Given the global economic crunch, producers need to diversify their sources of funding and explore sources such as co-productions, equity financing and other forms of loans.
The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.
The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions.
Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.
Select Highlights
- The total value of the European Animation VFX industry was US$ 45.9 billion in 2019
- The size of the European video gaming industry was US$ 20 billion in 2019
- Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY
- 3D animation and VFX are the fastest growing segments
- The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%
- The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 million to US$ 300 million
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- Television Animation market in Europe
- Animated Feature Film market in Europe
- Animation Industry trends in Europe
- Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
- Animation financing in Europe
- Television Series Development in Europe
- Copyright Chain in Europe
- Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- Animation Distribution Strategies in Europe
- 3D Animated Film Market in Europe
- Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market Size of European Animation VFX Industry
- Television Animation Content demand in Europe
- European Animation VFX industry Market Size
Germany Animation VFX Industry
- Movie Trends in Germany
- History and Evolution of German Animation VFX Industry
- Industry Structure and Location
- German Animation funding
- Animation Schools in Germany
- Strategies for German Studios
- Key Players in the German Animation VFX Industry
- Size of Animation Industry in Germany
- Animation Studios in Germany
- Television Channels in Germany
UK Animation VFX Industry
- Industry Structure
- Movie Trends in the UK
- Size of Animation Industry in the UK
- Role of Television Channels
- Animation Co-Productions in the UK
- Animation Studios in the UK
- Animation Television Channels in UK
Italy Animation VFX Industry
- Recent Movie Trends in Italy
- Government Support
- Role of Television Channels
- Size of Animation Industry in Italy
- Animation Co-Productions in Italy
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Italy
- Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Italy
- Animation Studios in Italy
France Animation VFX Industry
- Recent Movie Trends in France
- French Visual Effects Sector
- Animation Co-productions in France
- Size of Animation Industry in France
- Government Support
- Financing in French Animation
- Role of Television Channels
- Strategies for Animation Studios in France
- Data of Animation Studios in France
- Animation Studios in France
- Animation Television Channels in France
Spain Animation VFX industry
- Key Trends in the Spanish Animation VFX Industry
- Key Industry Recommendations
- Movie Trends in Spain
- Value of Animation Industry in Spain
- Government Support
- Role of Television Channels
- Animation Co-Production in Spain
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Spain
- Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Spain
- Animation Studios in Spain
Denmark Animation VFX Industry
- Movie Trends in Denmark
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Denmark
- Value of Animation Industry in Denmark
- Animation Co-Production in Denmark
- Animation Funding in Denmark
- Animation Studios in Denmark
Sweden Animation VFX Industry
- Movie Trends in Sweden
- Animation film market in Sweden
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Sweden
- Value of Animation Industry in Sweden
- Key Statistics about Animation Studios in Sweden
Hungary Animation VFX industry
- Value of Animation Industry in Hungary
- Animation Content Produced in Hungary
- Government Support
- Industry in Transition
- Industry Drivers
- Co-Productions
- Full Length Films
- National Film Fund
Russia Animation VFX Industry
- Animation Film market in Russia
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia
- Animation Studios in Russia
- Value of Animation Industry in Russia
- Animation content produced in Russia
- Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia
Norway Animation VFX Industry
- Recent Movie Trends in Norway
- Industry evolution and key Animation Productions
- Animation Film market in Norway
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Norway
- Animation Funding in Norway
- Value of Animation Industry in Norway
- Key statistics about Animation industry in Norway
Czech Animation VFX Industry
- Industry evolution and key Animation Productions
- Animation Film market in Czech Republic
- Recent Movie Trends in Czech Republic
- Key Animation Production Companies in Czech Republic
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Czech Republic
- Animation Funding in Czech Republic
- Value of Animation Industry in the Czech Republic
- Key statistics about Animation industry in Czech Republic
Slovakia Animation VFX Industry
- Industry evolution and key Animation Productions
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Slovakia
- Animation Funding in Slovakia
- Value of Animation Industry in the Slovakia
- Key statistics about Animation industry in Slovakia
Slovenia Animation VFX Industry
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Slovenia
- Value of Animation Industry in the Slovenia
- Key statistics about Animation industry in Slovenia
Turkey Animation VFX Industry
- Recent Movie Trends in Turkey
- Animation Studios in Turkey
- Animation Schools in Turkey
- Government Support
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Turkey
- Key Statistics about Animation Industry in Turkey
Poland Animation VFX industry
- Recent Movie Trends in Poland
- Successful Polish animations
- Key Animation Production Companies in Poland
- Animation Funding in Poland
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Poland
- Value of Animation Industry in Poland
- Key statistics about Animation industry in Poland
Netherlands Animation VFX Industry
- Recent Movie Trends in Netherlands
- Successful Dutch Animations
- Key Animation Production Companies in Netherlands
- Animation Funding in Netherlands
- Strategies for Animation Studios in Netherlands
- Value of Animation Industry in the Netherlands
- Key statistics about Animation industry in Netherlands
Finland Animation VFX Industry
- Movie Trends in Finland
- Industry evolution and key Animation productions
- Globally successful Finnish animations
- Government Support
