The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy has started to pre-qualify developers for the first phase of the Noor PV II solar project.The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy(Masen) has issued a call for expression of interest to pre-qualify developers for the construction of a 400 MW solar power plant. The plant is part of the first phase of the Noor PV II project, under which several PV arrays will be built across eight different locations. According to Econostrum, interested developers and investors have until Feb. 28 to pre-qualify for the tender. Morocco intends to build at least 2 GW of ...

