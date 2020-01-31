InterestSpring LLC: New Portable Storage Sizes are Now Available from BlueBox Storage

BlueBox Storage Offers Portable and Self Storage Options Throughout Salem, Eugene and Portland, Oregon

SALEM, OR / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / The founders of BlueBox Storage are proud to announce that they are now offering two new portable storage sizes to their valued customers.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that while their traditional 8' by 16' portable storage unit is a highly useful size for many tasks, smaller sizes are also great for smaller moves and/or renovation projects.

This knowledge inspired the founders to add two new sizes to their portable storage solutions: 8' by 12' and 8' by 8'. As a bonus, the new sizes pair very well with the original 8' by 16' unit.

"The 8' by 12' is great for a 500 to 800 square foot space, smaller moves or renovations. This size is comparable to a 10' by 10' storage unit or a 15' rental truck," the spokesperson noted, adding that since the box is smaller, they can fit it in more compact areas, which makes it more convenient for the customer to load it and to keep out of the way.

"This box could be great for college students looking to store some things for the summer or a spring clean around the house."

For people who are moving 500 square feet or less of their things, the 8' by 8' portable unit is a solid choice. The unit's size is comparable to a 10' foot rental truck and is ideal for people who do not have a lot of extra space at their home.

No matter which size or sizes customers select from BlueBox Storage, they can rest assured that they are getting extremely sturdy and well-made storage units that will protect their possessions from the elements, critters and more.

Imagine a storage container that conveniently appears in the driveway or right at the curb-one that is only there when it is needed. People can put their stuff in it and enjoy the peace of mind, convenience and flexibility they get with BlueBox Storage. After clients have placed their items in the portable storage unit, BlueBox Storage will pick it up and put it in their safe storage facility, ready for whenever their clients want it. People find that their services are more affordable than other storage solutions. For those who wish to use traditional self-storage, they offer that too. For more information, please visit https://storebluebox.com/.

