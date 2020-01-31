Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-02-06

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01 1054

SE0003784461 3.50 % 500 +/- 250 2025-05-12 1058

SE0005676608 2.50 % 500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-02-10

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on FEB 6, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1058

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON FEB 6, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se