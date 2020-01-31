As of 2 March 2020, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic will start charging an administrative fee for the MiFIR transaction reporting service offered to members that are non-investment firms under MiFID II. The transaction reporting fee is charged at the end of each quarter and is non-refundable. More information can be found in the Nasdaq Nordic Technical Services Price List. Investment firms under MiFID II are not affected by this charge. For more information, please contact: Trading Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com Best regards, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=754468