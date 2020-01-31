Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2020) - Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (OTC Pink: KALY) ("KALY") today pointed to a Grand View Research report on the legal marijuana market projecting the legal marijuana market to reach over $66 Billion in value by 2025 to support a recent $50 Million valuation of KALY's cannabis biotechnology. KALY has U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process it uses to produce proprietary formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions. Grand View Research indicates the growing adoption of cannabis as a pharmaceutical is a substantial driver behind overall market growth:

"Growing adoption of cannabis as a pharmaceutical product for treating severe medical conditions, such as cancer, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, and other neurological conditions is anticipated to drive demand for medical marijuana in the forthcoming years. Increasing need for pain management therapies and growing disease burden of chronic pain among elders is also expected to boost demand."

KALY's cannabis biopharmaceutical technology intellectual property portfolio contains a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds listed here:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025;

Type 2 Diabetes - The market for Type 2 Diabetes is expected to be a $64 billion market by 2026;

Cancer Pain Management - The overall pain management treatment market is anticipated to reach $83 billion by 2024, and

Epilepsy - The market for epilepsy treatment is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2022.

In conjunction with the research already conducted and the next phase of research now moving forward, KALY recently filed for a new patent application specifically on its formulation for symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions. KALY also filed for a trademark on the name RespRx as the brand name for its CBD formulation to treat the symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions. The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025.

In addition to KALY's ongoing efforts to develop prescription therapies, KALY has initiated a program to certify its proprietary CBD extracts derived from KALY's U.S. Patented Extraction Process as an Over-The-Counter (OTC) drug under the requirements prescribed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

