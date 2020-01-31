Route1 Inc.: Route1's PCS Mobile Named Genetec AutoVu Premier Partner of the Year - North America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions today announced that at Genetec's Connect 20 event held last night in San Diego, California, Route1's wholly owned subsidiary PCS Mobile was named the "Genetec AutoVu Premier Partner of the Year - North America."

Genetec AutoVu

The Genetec AutoVu™ automatic license plate recognition or ALPR system automates license plate reading and identification, making it easier for law enforcement and for municipal and commercial organizations to locate vehicles of interest and enforce parking restrictions. Designed for both fixed and mobile installations, the AutoVu system is ideal for a variety of applications and entities, including law enforcement, municipal, and commercial organizations.

PCS Mobile has been successful as a premier partner for Genetec AutoVu for more than five years in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc., also operating under the tradenames GroupMobile and PCS Mobile is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

Chief Executive Officer

+1 416 509 1496

tony.busseri@route1.com

