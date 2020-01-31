F&M Bank Corp: F & M Bank Corp. Announces Earnings

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / F & M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank, announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Selected highlights for the quarter and year to date include:

Net income of $1.9 million and $4.6 million, respectively;

Non-performing assets decreased $2.43 million during the fourth quarter and $5.43 million year to date;

Net interest margin 3.81% and 4.33%. respectively;

Total deposits increased $23.3 million and $50.4 million, respectively for the quarter and year to date.

Mark Hanna, President, commented, "We are pleased to announce fourth quarter and year-to-date earnings of $1.9 million and $4.6 million, respectively. Although these results are lower than prior year, we made great progress in positioning F&M Bank for continued success by substantially reducing our Non-performing assets and growing Core deposit relationships. It is important to note that Fourth Quarter earnings were reduced by several non-recurring items related to dealer deferred cost amortization, pension costs and severance benefits. Our margin decreased as a result of lower loan balances due primarily to sales of indirect dealer loans which occurred during the second half of the year and unrecognized dealer loan costs. Our provision for loan losses increased in 2019 due to higher levels of substandard loans and identification of problem credits. We feel the allowance for loan losses reflects the current risk in our loan portfolio. As we push into 2020, we feel that we are well positioned to leverage our surplus liquidity with organic loan growth and continued improvement in reducing our funding costs.

Hanna continued, "During the fourth quarter we made significant progress in addressing our problem assets. Previously we had announced that two large loans were placed on non-accrual during the second quarter, resulting in our significant allowance for loan loss funding in the first half of the year. During the fourth quarter we were successful in collecting on one of these loans and we recognized a partial write-down on the other based on the appraised value and continued payment delinquency. As a result of these and other collection efforts our problem assets decreased from $17.3 million to $12.6 million." Highlights of our financial performance are included below.

Restatement of 2018 Financial Statements: In November 2019, as a result of the sale of a portion of the Bank's indirect dealer loan accounts, management discovered a system input error that prevented the deferred costs associated with dealer loans originated after a certain date from amortizing properly. This error in accounting resulted in a restatement of calendar year 2018 earnings of $261,728, net of tax and a correction of $248,090, net of tax for years prior to 2018 which is reflected as a reduction to retained earnings in the restated 2018 consolidated financial statements. The 2019 earnings properly reflect the amortization, which resulted in reduction of earnings of $184,890, net of tax.

F & M Bank Corp. is an independent, locally-owned, financial holding company, offering a full range of financial services, through its subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank's fourteen banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page and Augusta Counties, Virginia. The Bank also provides additional services through a loan production office located in Penn Laird, VA and through its subsidiaries, VBS Mortgage, LLC (DBA F&M Mortgage) and VSTitle, LLC located in Harrisonburg, VA. Additional information may be found by contacting us on the internet at www.fmbankva.com or by calling (540) 896-8941.

F&M Bank Corp.

Key Statistics

2019 2018 (restated) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 YTD YTD Net Income (000's) $ 1,879 $ (186 ) $ 1,634 $ 1,287 $ 4,614 $ 8,823 Net Income available to Common $ 1,800 $ (265 ) $ 1,556 $ 1,208 $ 4,299 $ 8,410 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.57 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.38 $ 1.35 $ 2.60 Earnings per common share - diluted 1.33 2.45 Return on Average Assets 0.92 % -0.09 % 0.83 % 0.67 % 0.58 % 1.15 % Return on Average Equity 8.18 % -0.81 % 7.12 % 5.68 % 5.04 % 9.67 % Dividend Payout Ratio excluding Special Dividend 45.61 % -325.00 % 52.08 % 65.79 % 75.56 % 38.46 % Dividend Payout Ratio with Special Dividend 46.15 % Net Interest Margin 3.81 % 4.39 % 4.47 % 4.67 % 4.33 % 4.65 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.77 % 5.35 % 5.42 % 5.54 % 5.27 % 5.35 % Yield on Average Interest Bearing Liabilities 1.33 % 1.34 % 1.33 % 1.21 % 1.30 % 1.02 % Net Interest Spread 3.44 % 4.01 % 4.09 % 4.33 % 3.97 % 4.33 % Provision for Loan Losses (000's) $ 605 $ 3,750 $ 1,600 $ 1,450 $ 7,405 $ 2,930 Net Charge-offs $ 1,198 $ 817 $ 483 $ 1,757 $ 4,255 $ 3,735 Net Charge-offs as a % of Loans 0.79 % 0.52 % 0.30 % 1.09 % 0.71 % 0.58 % Non-Performing Loans (000's) $ 5,728 $ 7,978 $ 11,688 $ 10,587 $ 5,728 $ 10,205 Non-Performing Loans to Total Assets 0.70 % 0.98 % 1.45 % 1.36 % 0.70 % 1.31 % Non-Performing Assets (000's) $ 7,217 $ 9,649 $ 13,657 $ 12,761 $ 7,217 $ 12,648 Non-Performing Assets to Assets 0.89 % 1.19 % 1.69 % 1.64 % 0.89 % 1.62 % Efficiency Ratio 74.97 % 67.63 % 65.32 % 67.15 % 68.73 % 66.04 %

The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are nontaxable (i.e. municipal securities and loan income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns nontaxable interest income from municipal loans and securities, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above. The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine operating efficiency. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate how efficiently it utilizes its operating structure to create income. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a greater percentage of its income to expenses.

F & M Bank Corp.

Financial Highlights

For Twelve Months Ended December 31, INCOME STATEMENT Unaudited 2019 2018* (restated) Interest and Dividend Income $ 38,210,304 $ 36,376,657 Interest Expense 6,818,488 4,832,063 Net Interest Income 31,391,816 31,544,594 Non-Interest Income 9,919,954 8,003,003 Provision for Loan Losses 7,405,000 2,930,000 Other Non-Interest Expenses 29,392,237 26,743,762 Income Before Income Taxes 4,514,533 9,873,835 (Benefit of) provision for Income Taxes (229,340 ) 1,040,596 Less Minority Interest income 130,276 10,050 Net Income $ 4,613,597 $ 8,823,189 Dividend on preferred stock 314,589 413,191 Net Income available to common shareholders $ 4,299,008 $ 8,409,998 Average Common Shares Outstanding 3,189,288 3,238,177 Net Income Per Common Share - Basic 1.35 2.60 Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted 1.33 2.45 Dividends Declared 1.02 1.20

BALANCE SHEET Unaudited December 31, 2019 Audited December 31, 2018 (restated) Cash and Due from Banks $ 8,118,889 $ 9,521,741 Interest Bearing Bank Deposits 1,125,616 1,390,181 Federal Funds Sold 66,559,096 - Loans Held for Sale 66,798,436 55,909,812 Loans Held for Investment 603,425,471 638,798,885 Less Allowance for Loan Losses (8,389,846 ) (5,239,699 ) Net Loans Held for Investment 595,035,625 633,559,186 Securities 18,015,488 21,843,918 Other Assets 58,324,549 57,518,624 Total Assets $ 813,977,699 $ 779,743,462 Deposits $ 641,709,480 $ 591,325,319 Short Term Debt 10,000,000 40,116,000 Long Term Debt 53,200,675 40,218,073 Other Liabilities 17,387,561 16,682,537 Total Liabilities 722,297,716 688,341,929 Stockholders' Equity 91,679,983 91,401,533 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 813,977,699 $ 779,743,462 Book Value Per Common Share $ 27.14 $ 26.68 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 26.98 $ 26.75

*Derived from audited consolidated financial statements, as restated

