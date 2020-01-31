The Event Exposed Local Entrepreneurs and Financial Professionals to Information About Leveraging Digital Investor Marketing Tactics to Support Private Placements and Stocks

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2020) - Plexus Media invited entrepreneurs, financial sector professionals, and others to learn about the evolving investor ecosystem this past Wednesday, January 29. The event, held at Chotto Matte on Bay Street offered attendees a unique look at the evolution of investor behavior over the last several years.

"One trillion dollars of wealth will be transferring from the baby boomers to their children by 2026. This is the biggest intergenerational wealth transfer in Canadian history and it will challenge financial advisors and entrepreneurs to build relationships with an investor population that has vastly different expectations than their parents." Said Branka Petrovic, Business Development Manager for Plexus Media during the event's keynote speech.

Plexus Media shared insights for communicating with this new era of investor through smart, data-driven, investor marketing and communications programs that reach investors across multiple channels.

"Our focus is to help companies raise awareness for their investment opportunities and to attract retail investors to support a company's funding efforts. Companies must embrace digital marketing strategies if they hope to compete in today's markets," said Business Development director Kate Dorrell.

The event was sponsored by Unite Communications, CBD is the New Kale, and Money Works Magazine. Money Works Magazine interviewed attendees to be included in their ongoing leadership series shared regularly across their platform: www.moneyworksmagazine.com.

"We were excited to offer Investor Relations and Public Relations professionals, and financial firms this unique opportunity to take advantage of our proprietary programs and technology to support their efforts with investors and issuers," said CEO of Plexus Media Lior Ishai.









Branka Petrovic delivers keynote speech at event



About Plexus Media

Plexus Media is a data-driven investor marketing firm enabling new digital ways to share your investment story and attract potential retail investors. Plexus Media has been at the forefront of the investor marketing industry for the past three years and served companies in the finance, cannabis, technology, mining and online-gaming sectors.

Our programs and proprietary marketing technology help pre-IPOs and publicly-listed companies syndicate their investment story to multiple channels and generate media coverage and investor awareness. In a nutshell, we produce and distribute newsworthy content to attract, engage, and nurture relations with shareholders and prospective retail investors.

For additional information and updates, visit www.plexus.media or connect with us on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

For more information, please contact Kate Dorrell, Director of Business Development, Plexus Media.

1-844-6PLEXUS ext.108 or kate@plexus.media

