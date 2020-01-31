The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) announces there is still opportunity to participate in its three-day, well-attended Plenary and invites presentation abstracts from ICPC Members, the science and legal communities, and interested parties in response to the 'Call for Papers'.The ICPC requests speakers to submit abstracts for proposed presentations by Friday, 14 February 2020.

Under the theme:'ICPC 2020 Vision: Reliability, Security, Resilience and Sustainability of vital international submarine cables,' the global submarine cable community will unite in Madrid, Spain from 28-30 Aprilto engage in conversations regarding the protection of submarine cables-the backbone of the Internet. With international participation, the ICPC Plenary provides an excellent opportunity to connect with submarine cable owners, suppliers, installers, surveyors, academics and service providers regarding the planning, installation, operation, protection and maintenance of submarine cables. Take the first step in your own participation and submit your abstract today!

Based on the 2020 ICPC Plenary theme, recommended topics include (but are not limited to):

Reliability: How science, engineering, survey and planning developments enhance the reliability of submarine cable systems

Security: Sharing the burden of keeping critical international infrastructure secure by working with authorities, stakeholders and other seabed users

Resilience: Protecting international telecommunications and power cable systems through collaboration, innovative design and optimum routing

Sustainability: Better science, technology, law, manufacturing, installation and repair so submarine cables remain neutral to benign in the marine environment

The 2020 ICPC Plenary will also offer delegates the opportunity to enhance their industry knowledge by networking with colleagues and customers in addition to meeting with exhibitors who will be showcasing their products and services. Attendees will find an agenda full of pertinent and valuable presentations, round table sessions and interviews. For enquiries, please send an e-mail to: secretary@iscpc.org.

About the ICPC: The organisation was formed in 1958 and its primary goal is to promote the safeguarding of international submarine cables against man-made and natural hazards. The ICPC provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal and environmental information about submarine cables and, with over 170 Members from over 60 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments, it is the world's premier submarine cable organisation.

The ICPC welcomes organisation applications and can be submitted online via: https://www.iscpc.org/join-the-icpc/. The ICPC is the international voice of the submarine cable community with protection of submarine cables worldwide from natural and man-made hazards at the heart of its mission.

As the voice of the submarine cable community, the ICPC welcomes genuine enquiries regarding international submarine cables, environmental factors affecting the submarine cable community and the activities of the organisation. To authorities and seabed users, the ICPC raises awareness of submarine cables as critical infrastructure carrying more than 97% of intercontinental data and addresses the evolution of international treaties and national legislation to help its Members ensure that submarine cables are protected.

For further information, visit: www.iscpc.org. You may also find the ICPC on LinkedIn via the following: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/.

