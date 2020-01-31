The professional haircare products market is poised to grow by USD 4.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the introduction of customized products. In addition, the growth and expansion in the global spa market is anticipated to boost the growth of the professional haircare products market.

Established vendors in the global professional haircare products market have started to invest in customized products and haircare treatments that suit the specific requirements of customers. For instance, L'Oréal has recently launched its strengthening mask that helps in providing strength, conditioning, and shine to tresses. Similarly, vendors are offering products that suit various hair types like the Matrix Biolage Smoothing Hair Serum for oily hair and the Organix Vanilla Silk Serum for dry hair. Thus, the introduction of customized products will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Professional Haircare Products Companies:

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. has business operations under three divisions, namely luxury, consumer beauty, and professional beauty. The company's key offerings in the professional haircare products market include WELLAPLEX BOND BUILDER SYSTEM and KOLESTON PERFECT.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA operates its business through various segments, such as adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care. The company's key offerings include GLISS Extra Volume and GLISS Oil Nutritive.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. has business operations under various segments, such as cosmetic business, skincare and haircare business, human health care business, fabric and home care business, and chemical business. The company's key offerings include FRIZZ EASE and LUXUROUS VOLUME.

KOSÉ Corp.

KOSÉ Corp. operates its business under the following segments: cosmetics, and cosmetaries. The company's key offerings include Fango Head Dry Shampoo and Hair color treatment, under the brand name, Predia.

L'Oréal SA

L'Oréal SA has business operations under four segments, which include professional products, consumer products, L'Oréal Luxe, and active cosmetics. The company's key offerings include INSTANT RESURFACING SHAMPOO and BLOW-DRY CREAM.

Professional Haircare Products (Product) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hair colorants

Shampoos and conditioners

Hair styling products

Professional Haircare Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Professional Haircare Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

