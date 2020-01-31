Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQG LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 118.0697 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 334912 CODE: SGQG LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQG LN Sequence No.: 43977 EQS News ID: 965593 End of Announcement EQS News Service

