Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.6001 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 449200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 43993

January 31, 2020 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)