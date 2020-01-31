Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 159.0926 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2678001 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 44008 EQS News ID: 965655 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 31, 2020 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)