Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.9845 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1689246 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 44083 EQS News ID: 965805 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2020 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)