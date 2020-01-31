

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Friday, in line with the trend across Europe, amid mounting worries about the potential impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.



The benchmark SMI ended down 121.04 points, or 1.13%, at 10,627.88, despite advancing to 10,815.62 in early trades.



Stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, but retreated past mid morning and then kept sliding as the session progressed.



Richemont declined 2%. Givaudan, Credit Suisse, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group, Lonza Group, Alcon and Geberit ended lower by 1.3 to 1.7%.



Nestle, Swiss Life Holding, Novartis, Adecco and Swisscom lost 1 to 1.25%. ABB and Sika also ended notably lower.



UBS Group shares declined by about 0.5%. According to reprots, Italian prosecutors have investigated UBS Europe for possible money laundering and obstructing the work of regulators as part of a fraud inquiry into small asset manager Sofia SGR.



In the mid price components index, Straumann Holding and AMS closed lower by 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively. Logitech declined 2.2% and Temenos Group shed about 2%.



Dufry, Dorma Kaba Holding, Georg Fischer, Bucher Industries, OC Oerlikon Corp, Schindler Holding, Sonova and Baloise Holding closed lower by 1 to 1.7%.



Switzerland's retail sales rose for the fourth month in a row in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 0.1% year-on-year in December, following a 0.5% increase in November.



Sales of non-food sector rose 1.6% annually in December, while sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 0.3%.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.4% in December, after a 0.3% decrease in the prior month. This was the lowest outcome in four months.



Rising concerns about the coronavirus outbreak have taken a toll of equities across global markets. According to Chinese officials, 213 people have died from the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 9,800.



The U.K. and Russia have also confirmed their cases of coronavirus infection, raising concerns about the rapid spread of the disease and the impact on the global economy.



Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K., France and Switzerland, all ended notably lower. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.3% and Germany's DAX ended down 1.33%, while France's CAC 40 shed about 1.1%. The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.07%.



