Beatzcoin: TRON-based BeatzCoin (BTZC) Releases Major VibraVid.io Platform Update

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / VibraVid's new features include User Profiles, Follow Option, Shareable Links to Social Media, Dark Mode and the ability for guests to Explore Without Login, giving users and creators a whole new array of options to enjoy and upload music and video content.

The music and audio platform VibraVid.io, based on the TRON blockchain network and powered by the BeatzCoin (BTZC) token, has implemented a major upgrade to its content sharing platform. All the new features added to VibraVid are a direct result of the widespread and passionate feedback from the global BeatzCoin community, which now consists of over 4,600 VibraVid users and 20,000 BTZC holders worldwide.

Although the BeatzCoin team has only yet launched the VibraVid Minimal Viable Product (MVP) at this point, VibraVid has more than 2,000 audio and video files uploaded to its decentralized file storage using the distributed BitTorrent's BTFS network. VibraVid as a platform has recorded more than 140,000 blockchain transactions on TRON since launch, while the BTZC token has garnered over 1.5 million total transactions. BTZC has risen to become a top traded token on the TRON-based DEXs TronTrade and PoloniDEX, and inside the widely used TronWallet's new built-in SWAP feature.

Given that the BTZC token is built on the 3rd generation TRON blockchain, which is capable of 2,000 TPS and a delivery speed of transaction of just 3 seconds, these BTZC transactions are not only free, but also near instant. No need to wait to be paid as a content creator anymore. And no middlemen. Instead, creators keep 95% of their revenue on the platform.

BeatzCoin has over the past months expanded the developers team under the leadership of a new US-based Director of Technology. The devs have successfully deployed the following new features expanded upon below, all aimed at simplifying the user experience and giving a wider array of options on the platform for creators and users alike.

VibraVid is also in advanced partnership negotiations with a major music application to integrate BTZC as a reward token to their users. Additionally, the BeatzCoin developers team commenced work on a Mobile VibraVid App this week.

User Profiles

With this new update, each VibraVid user can now create their own User Profile and showcase their Albums, Music, Video and Bio in a simple and easily accessible fashion. User can also see which of their favorite creators' music tracks and videos have gotten the most views on VibraVid.

Follow Option







Accompanying User Profiles are VibraVid's new Follow Button, which means that fans can easily find their favorite artist and creator work, both music tracks and videos. Notifications to followers will follow after the developer's team have tested the stability of the base framework.

Shareable Links

Being able to directly share links on social media is essential to reach a new audience, and VibraVid now provides this option with an added feature that anyone can watch and enjoy the content, with or without login. This is an important step for VibraVid to attract tens of thousands of new users and content creators over the coming months. BeatzCoin's developers are currently implementing a feature to have these shareable links be accompanied by a picture/thumbnail of the music track or video being shared.

Explore Without Login

Exploring VibraVid without the need to login means that anyone can start watching and exploring VibraVid, whether you have an account or not. This feature is aimed at attracting thousands of new users and removing the threshold of having to directly register to VibraVid to be able to enjoy the platform's content. Guests can view content, but only registered users can earn, get paid and receive bounties from uploaders.

Dark mode

To increase the options of users, VibraVid has implemented Dark Mode and Day Mode following community feedback. Future updates will also include different shading of the Dark Mode, so as to further increase the alternatives available for the users.

BeatzCoin founder and VibraVid CEO Steven Zambron stated in regards to the update:

"We at BeatzCoin are very excited to offer a more stable and user-friendly experience on our platform, VibraVid. I invite all of you to take a look, give it a try, and invite your friends and family. Enjoying great content on a decentralized network and earning cryptocurrency has never been easier, faster and more exciting."

Additional Enhancements in this Update

- UI/UX improvements

- Optimized registration

- "Trending" is now well defined

- Improved notifications

- Video description has improved formatting allowing for interactive texts with URLs supported

- Search filter for Free, Bounty and Premium content

- Improvements and added options related to Upload

Upcoming features in next Update

- Better Upload UI/UX

- A full site UI and design revamp

- A better relationship between followers and content creators such as Notifications, Homepage video suggestions, etc.

- Tronwalletme/Tronlink login

- A more interactive comment section where users can respond to one another with Like and Reply features

Mobile App

BeatzCoin's developers team has commenced development of a Mobile App for VibraVid for both iOS and Android. VibraVid is also working together with the Tron Foundation to integrate the future Mobile App on all Samsung devices, which today numbers above 2 billion.

Advertising on VibraVid

Another major milestone for VibraVid is advertisement integration, which will further increase the revenue of the platform and further elevate the utility of the BeatzCoin token. VibraVid Inc already have numerous parties lined up for ad placement on the site, which will be integrated over the coming week for all VibraVid users to see.

Given the expanded BeatzCoin developers team, VibraVid will be implementing new updates on a weekly or bi-weekly basis in order to optimize the platform and make it become one of the main contenders to threaten YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud's near hegemony on content sharing online.

The BTZC token is available for exchange without KYC directly in the TronWallet.Me app under the SWAP feature, or for trading on TronTrade.io and Poloniex.org.

These newly implemented features are all in line with the BeatzCoin team's overall goal to eventually grab a large portion of the online content sharing industry through the blockchain-powered and decentralized platform VibraVid. Being a fully community-based and driven project, VibraVid is providing content creators and users a fair share of the revenue and gives ownership back to the artists who create the content we all love.

Contact:

Name: Misha Lederman, CCO VibraVid

Email ID: mlederman@vibravid.io

SOURCE: Beatzcoin

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574841/TRON-based-BeatzCoin-BTZC-Releases-Major-VibraVidio-Platform-Update