1st Capital Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Record Annual Net Income

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC Pink:FISB) reported unaudited net income of $1.73 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $1.94 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and net income of $1.94 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, the immediately preceding quarter. Earnings per share were $0.31 (diluted), compared to $0.35 (diluted) for the prior quarter.

Unaudited net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased 10.2% to $7.09 million, compared to $6.43 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Additionally, pre-tax income for 2019 increased to $9.65 million, 9.0% above 2018's pre-tax income of $8.86 million. Earnings per share were $1.27 (diluted) for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.17 (diluted) for the year ended December 31, 2018.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Bank's return on average assets was 1.11% compared with 1.25% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and 1.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Return on average equity was 10.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 11.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and 13.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Return on average assets and return on average equity totaled 1.15% and 11.09%, respectively for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with 1.07% and 11.67%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

"We are pleased to report record levels of assets and net income for 2019," said Thomas E. Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loan growth continued to accelerate during the fourth quarter. However, decreases in both short-term and long-term interest rates negatively impacted our loan yields," Meyer added.

Net interest margin decreased from 4.05% in the third quarter of 2019 to 3.89% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $5.81 million, a decrease of $182 thousand, or 3.0%, compared to $5.99 million recognized in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. On a year-over-year basis, quarterly net interest income before provision for loan losses decreased $321 thousand, or 5.2%, from $6.13 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased 5.4%, from $22.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to $24.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2019. The Bank's annual net interest margin expanded from 3.88% in 2018 to 4.03% in 2019. Growth in average loans outstanding, which increased $22.4 million, or 4.8%, from $466.6 million in 2018 to $489.0 million in 2019, made up the bulk of growth in average interest-earning assets, which increased $8.7 million, or 1.5%, from $588.3 million in 2018 to $596.9 million in 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, core loan growth was concentrated in the commercial real estate portfolio, which organically grew $18.0 million, or 6.6%, from $271.8 million as of September 30, 2019 to $289.8 million as of December 31, 2019, and commercial and industrial loans, which increased $2.3 million to $41.1 million as of December 31, 2019. Over the same period, the single-family residential portfolio, which consists primarily of purchased loans, decreased $1.3 million, or 0.9%, from $141.9 million as of September 30, 2019 to $140.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Overall, the loan portfolio increased $23.5 million, or 4.8%, on an annual basis from $487.4 million as of December 31, 2018 to $510.9 million as of December 31, 2019, and increased $16.6 million or 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total deposits increased $6.4 million, or 1.1%, to $572.1 million as of December 31, 2019, from $565.7 million as of September 30, 2019, and increased $11.6 million, or 2.1%, from $560.5 million as of December 31, 2018. The Bank's cost of funds increased from 0.15% for the year ended December 31, 2018 to 0.21% for the year ended December 31, 2019, reflecting increases in certificate of deposit costs during 2019.

"While our cost of funds increased during 2019, the Bank continues to benefit from our noninterest bearing deposits comprising 49% of our total deposit base," said Michael J. Winiarski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $5.81 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $321 thousand, or 5.2%, compared to $6.13 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $182 thousand, or 3.0%, compared to $5.99 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Average earning assets were $595.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.05% compared to $589.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The yield on earning assets was 4.17% in the fourth quarter, compared to 4.22% in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in the yield on loans from 4.60% to 4.49%; and secondly, to a decrease in the yield on the investment portfolio from 2.54% to 2.46%. Additionally, the yield on floating rate commercial and industrial loans decreased from 5.72% during the third quarter of 2019 to 5.21% during the fourth quarter, commensurate with declines in the prime lending rate. The yield on the commercial real estate portfolio decreased to 4.87% from 4.97% the previous quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.45% during the fourth quarter of 2019, from 0.39% during the third quarter of 2019, and 0.36% during the fourth quarter of 2018. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased from $284.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $286.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and decreased to $277.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Bank experienced normal seasonal fluctuations in deposits, particularly from larger depositors, and continued to manage its leverage ratio, primarily with Promontory Interfinancial Network's Insured Cash Sweep program, which had off-balance sheet quarter-end balances of $61.0 million, $81.9 million, and $21.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the third and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. These funds may be moved back into the Bank's deposit portfolio at the Bank's discretion. The average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts ("DDAs") increased from $257.0 million, or 47.3% of total deposits, in the third quarter of 2019 to $269.6 million, or 49.3% of total deposits, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Bank's overall cost of funds increased, from 0.18% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 0.20% in the third quarter of 2019 and 0.23% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The provision for credit losses is a charge against current earnings in an amount determined by management to be necessary to maintain the allowance for loan losses at a level sufficient to absorb management's estimate of probable incurred credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio as of the balance sheet date in light of losses historically incurred by the Bank and adjusted for qualitative factors associated with the loan portfolio.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Bank recorded no provision for loan losses, compared to a provision for loan losses of $120 thousand in the year ended December 31, 2018.

The changes in the provision reflect the growth of the portfolio, changes in the mix of loan types within the portfolio and their respective loss histories, as well as management's assessment of the amounts expected to be realized from certain loans identified as impaired. Impaired loans totaled $652 thousand at December 31, 2019, compared to $181 thousand at September 30, 2019, and $3.0 million at December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, non-performing loans were 0.10% of the total loan portfolio, compared to 0% at September 30, 2019 and 0.56% at December 30, 2018. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $12 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net recoveries of $9 thousand during the third quarter of 2019 and $13 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.33% at September 30, 2019 and 1.34% at December 31, 2018, respectively.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Annual non-interest income decreased 3.9%, from $1.99 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 to $1.91 million in the year ended December 31, 2019. Non-interest income recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $305 thousand, compared to $605 thousand in the third quarter of 2019, which included $93 thousand in gain on sales of loans and investments. Overall, this represents a decrease of $300 thousand, or 49.6%, compared to third quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $236 thousand, or 43.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Management has been actively seeking to increase non-interest income across a range of sources, including account analysis fees, lockbox service fees, and mortgage brokerage fees. On an annual basis, the decrease in non-interest income included a 8.1% increase in service charges on deposits, including lockbox and analysis fees, from $299 thousand to $323 thousand, a 48.2% decrease in gain on sale of loans and investments, from $195 thousand to $101 thousand, and an increase in mortgage brokerage fees from $80 thousand to $155 thousand for 2018 and 2019, respectively.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

Non-interest expenses decreased $216 thousand, or 5.5%, to $3.75 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.96 million for the third quarter of 2019, and decreased $141 thousand, or 3.6%, compared to $3.89 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018. Salaries and benefits decreased $315 thousand, or 12.9%, from $2.45 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $2.14 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting certain nonrecurring expenses incurred in the third quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expenses were $16.2 million, an increase of $465 thousand, or 3.0%, compared to $15.7 million recognized in the year ended December 31, 2018. Salaries and benefits decreased $106 thousand, or 1.1%, from $10.07 million to $9.96 million over the same period. This decrease primarily reflects increased absorption of direct loan origination costs associated with higher lending volume and revisions to the standard costs the Bank uses to capitalize such costs. Occupancy costs as well as furniture and equipment costs increased from $408 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2018 to $500 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2019. This 22.8% increase is attributable to the rents and other costs incurred in establishing a new branch and loan center in Santa Cruz and branch relocation costs in San Luis Obispo.

The efficiency ratio (non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses and non-interest income) was 61.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 60.1% for the third quarter of 2019 and 58.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Annualized non-interest expenses as a percent of average total assets were 2.45%, 2.56%, and 2.48% for the fourth quarter of 2019, the third quarter of 2019, and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo and a loan production office in Santa Cruz County. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. The primary facsimile number is 831.264.4001.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas E. Meyer

President and Chief Executive Officer

831.264.4057 office

Tom.Meyer@1stCapitalBank.com

Michael J. Winiarski

Chief Financial Officer

831.264.4014 office

Michael.Winiarski@1stCapitalBank.com



--- financial data follow ---

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, Financial Condition Data1 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,198 $ 5,947 $ 5,994 $ 6,476 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank2 46,155 47,529 56,057 45,625 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 66,095 68,386 70,396 70,263 Loans receivable held for investment: Construction / land (including farmland) 19,457 18,602 18,014 21,353 Residential 1 to 4 units 140,623 141,907 144,336 150,677 Home equity lines of credit 6,964 7,158 7,920 8,008 Multifamily 59,830 54,324 53,561 53,181 Owner occupied commercial real estate 70,622 63,587 61,242 62,976 Investor commercial real estate 159,350 153,849 142,533 139,261 Commercial and industrial 41,100 38,801 39,603 38,745 Other loans 12,943 16,042 14,468 13,189 Total loans 510,889 494,270 481,677 487,390 Allowance for loan losses (6,594 ) (6,582 ) (6,572 ) (6,548 ) Net loans 504,295 487,688 475,105 480,842 Premises and equipment, net 2,102 2,131 2,192 2,087 Bank owned life insurance 8,071 8,020 7,968 7,866 Investment in FHLB3 stock, at cost 3,501 3,501 3,501 3,163 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 8,930 14,254 9,577 5,965 Total assets $ 645,347 $ 637,456 $ 630,790 $ 622,287 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 280,634 $ 255,369 $ 270,939 $ 281,695 Interest bearing checking accounts 35,804 47,148 36,721 33,144 Money market deposits 128,559 140,515 134,108 129,064 Savings deposits 107,677 103,224 100,049 99,340 Time deposits 19,395 19,399 19,694 17,254 Total deposits 572,069 565,655 561,511 560,497 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,263 5,466 5,305 2,625 Shareholders' equity 68,015 66,335 63,974 59,165 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 645,347 $ 637,456 $ 630,790 $ 622,287 Shares outstanding 5,520,179 5,502,514 5,483,634 5,463,189 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 12.32 $ 12.06 $ 11.67 $ 10.83 Ratio of net loans to total deposits 88.15 % 86.22 % 84.61 % 85.79 %

1 = Loans receivable held for investment are presented according to definitions applicable to the regulatory Call Report.

2 = Includes cash letters in the process of collection settled through the Federal Reserve Bank.

3 = Federal Home Loan Bank

4 = Some items in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, Operating Results Data 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 5,556 $ 5,578 $ 5,570 $ 5,611 Investment securities 410 442 457 436 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62 62 59 107 Other 91 187 166 236 Total interest and dividend income 6,119 6,269 6,252 6,390 Interest expense Interest bearing checking 3 3 3 4 Money market deposits 159 125 140 134 Savings deposits 93 88 85 81 Time deposits 55 62 54 41 Total interest expense 310 278 282 260 Net interest income 5,809 5,991 5,970 6,130 Provision for loan losses - - - 100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,809 5,991 5,970 6,030 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 76 88 82 78 BOLI dividend income 50 52 52 53 Gain on sale of loans - 33 - 59 Gain on sale of investments - 60 - - Other 179 372 394 351 Total noninterest income 305 605 528 541

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 2,137 2,452 2,700 2,523 Occupancy 331 372 326 292 Data and item processing 231 220 284 193 Furniture and equipment 169 150 142 116 Professional services 235 143 108 119 Provision for unfunded loan commitments 12 (7 ) (8 ) 10 Other 630 630 711 633 Total noninterest expenses 3,745 3,960 4,263 3,886 Income before provision for income taxes 2,369 2,636 2,235 2,685 Provision for income taxes 634 698 597 745 Net income $ 1,735 $ 1,938 $ 1,638 $ 1,940 Common Share Data1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 0.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 5,506,349 5,492,657 5,478,457 5,436,948 Diluted 5,584,827 5,578,507 5,571,736 5,528,276

1 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 7% stock dividend to shareholders of record November 22, 2019 and paid December 20, 2019.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Results Data 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 22,385 $ 20,921 Investment securities 1,765 1,590 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 239 273 Other 704 774 Total interest and dividend income 25,093 23,558 Interest expense Interest bearing checking 12 15 Money market deposits 554 411 Savings deposits 357 305 Time deposits 220 92 Total interest expense in deposits 1,143 823 Interest expense on borrowings - 3 Total interest expense 1,143 826 Net interest income 23,950 22,732 Provision for loan losses - 120 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,950 22,612 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 323 299 BOLI dividend income 205 212 Gain on sale of loans 41 194 Gain on sale of investments 60 - Other 1,283 1,285 Total noninterest income 1,912 1,990

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 9,963 10,069 Occupancy 1,335 1,169 Data and item processing 950 791 Furniture and equipment 617 502 Professional services 616 550 Provision for unfunded loan commitments (18 ) 8 Other 2,745 2,654 Total noninterest expenses 16,208 15,743 Income before provision for income taxes 9,654 8,859 Provision for income taxes 2,567 2,428 Net income $ 7,087 $ 6,431 Common Share Data1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 5,486,515 5,394,965 Diluted 5,571,351 5,498,673

1 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 7% stock dividend to shareholders of record November 22, 2019 and paid December 20, 2019.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, Asset Quality 2019 2019 2019 2018 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - - Other nonaccrual loans 492 - - 2,711 Other real estate owned - - - - $ 492 $ - $ - $ 2,711 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.29 % 1.33 % 1.36 % 1.34 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1340.24 % n/a n/a 241.53 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.10 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.56 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.44 % Regulatory Capital and Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital $ 67,471 $ 65,536 $ 63,446 $ 59,565 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 67,471 $ 65,536 $ 63,446 $ 59,565 Total regulatory capital $ 73,487 $ 71,377 $ 69,077 $ 65,177 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.90 % 10.67 % 10.40 % 9.55 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.04 % 14.05 % 14.12 % 13.30 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.04 % 14.05 % 14.12 % 13.30 % Total risk based capital ratio 15.29 % 15.30 % 15.37 % 14.55 %

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios1 2019 2019 2019 2018 Return on average total assets 1.11 % 1.25 % 1.08 % 1.24 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.21 % 11.79 % 10.47 % 13.33 % Net interest margin2 3.89 % 4.05 % 4.06 % 4.03 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.72 % 3.87 % 3.92 % 3.91 % Efficiency ratio 61.25 % 60.04 % 65.58 % 58.26 %

1 = All Selected Financial Ratios are annualized other than the Efficiency Ratio.

2 = Net interest margin calculated on a tax equivalent yield basis. Prior periods have been updated to conform to current presentation.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, Selected Average Balances 2019 2019 2019 2018 Gross loans $ 501,995 $ 481,402 $ 484,676 $ 484,041 Investment securities 67,695 68,949 70,033 69,778 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,501 3,501 3,415 3,163 Other interest earning assets 22,071 35,220 34,233 49,212 Total interest earning assets $ 595,262 $ 589,072 $ 592,357 $ 606,194 Total assets $ 620,218 $ 614,674 $ 610,453 $ 622,259 Interest bearing checking accounts $ 38,440 $ 42,295 $ 36,569 $ 36,273 Money market deposits 113,313 113,151 125,529 124,924 Savings deposits 106,293 111,502 99,517 106,889 Time deposits 19,484 19,933 18,759 16,828 Total interest bearing deposits 277,530 286,881 280,374 284,914 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 269,597 256,989 262,225 276,866 Total deposits $ 547,127 $ 543,870 $ 542,599 $ 561,780 Borrowings $ - $ - $ - $ - Shareholders' equity $ 67,381 $ 65,219 $ 62,740 $ 57,751

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios 2019 2018 Return on average total assets 1.15 % 1.07 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.09 % 11.67 % Net interest margin2 4.03 % 3.88 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.87 % 3.77 % Efficiency ratio 62.67 % 63.68 %

1 = All Selected Financial Ratios are annualized other than the Efficiency Ratio.

2 = Net interest margin calculated on a tax equivalent yield basis. Prior periods have been updated to conform to current presentation.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Selected Average Balances 2019 2018 Gross loans $ 488,996 $ 466,572 Investment securities 69,052 71,063 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,396 3,163 Other interest earning assets 35,496 47,481 Total interest earning assets $ 596,940 $ 588,279 Total assets $ 618,384 $ 603,319 Interest bearing checking accounts $ 37,916 $ 35,258 Money market deposits 119,880 126,268 Savings deposits 106,130 116,264 Time deposits 19,075 14,352 Total interest bearing deposits 283,001 292,142 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 266,149 253,399 Total deposits $ 549,150 $ 545,541 Borrowings $ - $ 230 Shareholders' equity $ 63,930 $ 55,085

SOURCE:1st Capital Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574866/1st-Capital-Bank-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-2019-Financial-Results-Record-Annual-Net-Income